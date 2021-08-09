THORNTON, JOHN F.

John F Thornton, age 86, of Villas passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his place of residence. John was born October 13, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA and has been a lifelong resident of Cape May County. John is the son of the late Joseph & Anna (nee Meissler) Thornton. He retired from Cape May County Road Department where he was a welder for 25 years and prior to that worked for Dresser Industries at the Magnesite Plant in the Sunset Beach section of Cape May Point for many years until its closing in 1983. He was an active member of St Raymond's RC Church and many social clubs in both Villas, NJ and throughout Cape May County. John is survived by his sister Sally (nee Thornton) Rickards, one daughter Frances Clark of Halifax, PA., two grandchildren: Sean & Andrew, and two great-grandchildren: Tyler & Nicolas; John leaves behind many nieces and nephews, both family and adopted, who adored their Uncle John. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret (nee Elliott) Thornton, and his siblings Charles, Joe, William, Jean, Hellen, and Anna.There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Parish of Saint John Neumann, (Saint John of God Church) 680 Town Bank Rd, North Cape May NJ; where friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd, Cold Spring, NJ 08204. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to: Wounded Worrier Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 in honor of John F Thornton; would be appreciated. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com
