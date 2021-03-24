Diane Scott Quillman, 86, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She is survived by her children, R. Scott Quillman, Stuart H. Quillman, and Hardie E. Diament. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Wildwood to Allow Dogs on Beaches in Summer
- Cape May to Ban Marijuana Smoking on Public Property
- Indictments Filed March 16
- Enhanced SNAP Benefits to Continue in March
- OC Man Threatened Van Drew and Family, Congressman Says
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 34 New Cases Reported
- Father Claims Autistic Son Beaten at Woodbine Center
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests March 1-7, 2021
- Upper Woman Dies from Covid; 35 New Cases Reported
- ‘Sami’s Law’ Signs Installed Throughout N. Wildwood
Videos
- Avalon - Page one above the fold “lude “ ? Don’t mean to be rude but there ain’t no such word as lude,dude.
- Crest - To the spouter who says "We need a Chic Fil-A across from the McDonald’s in North Cape May where the old gas station used to be. BRING US A GOOD FAST FOOD PLACE TO EAT"! What exactly do you...
- Cape May Court House - There was a spout off asking why U.S. isn't working with Mexico and establishing manufacturing there.I hate to surprise the person ,but in Mexico there are 7 auto manufacturing plants, numerous...
- Town Bank - It’s about time Lower Township decided to crack down on people renting houses without a mercantile license. Should be easy money as practically every house within 3 blocks of the bay is being rented...
- Upper Township - Imagine if conservatives applied their logic of stronger voter ID laws to background checks for firearm purchases. If law abiding citizens can pass a basic background check, what's wrong with...