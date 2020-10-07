TAYLOR, RAYMOND J., SR.

July 26, 1939 -October 3,2020Raymond J. Taylor, Sr., 81, of South Dennis passed away October 3, 2020. Retired from Cape May County Road Department. Wife- Bette; 2 sons Raymond and Ryan Taylor; 5 grandchildren; 2 sisters- Shirley Hogeland and Linda Taggart; 2 brothers- Bill Taylor and Ronnie Taylor. Services will be private. Thank you for prayers and thoughts. The Taylor Family.

