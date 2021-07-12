NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KONICKI, FRANCIS J., JR. (Frank), 76, of Ocean City, July 6, 2021. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam war.

