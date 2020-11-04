NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Antoinette Roselli, (Bogdan), It is with great sadness that the family of “Nette” Rosetti announce her passing on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Genesis Rehab, Cape May Courthouse after a brief illness. Born November 15, 1952 in New Brunswick, NJ to Rose (Barone) and Edward Bogdan and graduated from South River High School. Nette worked at Rutgers University for many years then pursued a career in nursing. As a Registered Nurse, she touched the lives of so many in their golden years with her passion and love for geriatric care. Prior to retirement she was employed by Aetna Healthcare as a Case Study Nurse. As a member of the Greater Cape May Courthouse Elks Lodge #2839 and President of the Wildwood Crest Civic Club, Nette always found time to help others in the community. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy- gardening, crafts, video poker, winning Sweepstakes prizes and time spent with rescued chihuahuas; Nola and Cali and Buster, her African Grey Bird. Nette is survived by her loving sons; Nicholas Roselli of Old Bridge, NJ and Vincent Roselli of Monroe Township, NJ, sister Debbie Opachinski and brother-in-law Alan of Summerville, South Carolina, nephews; Alan and Jeffrey of Middlesex, NJ, cherished friend Tony, adored cousins and friends who will miss most Nette’s quick wit and sense of humor. Services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11am at Holy Cross Burial Park and Mausoleum, 840 Cranberry-South River Road, Jamesburg, NJ. Coronavirus related restrictions required at service. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

