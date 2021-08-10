McDEVITT, JO-ANN M.

Jo-Ann M. McDevitt, of North Wildwood/Rio Grande, NJ. After a long and fruitful lifetime that touched many lives and concluded battling multiple types of cancer, Jo-Ann M. McDevitt of Philadelphia, North Wildwood and Rio Grande, NJ was lost to COVID-19 Virus complications on August 8, 2021.She is preceded to meeting the Lord by her parents, Joe and Connie Amatelli, sister Linda Berry and second husband and North Wildwood resident in William “Bill” McDevitt.Jo-Ann is survived by her significant other of the last decade, Rocco Tonzelli of Rio Grande, members of the Order of the Sons-Of-Italy of Wildwood (Lodge #1838) and Greater Wildwood Elks (Lodge #1896); along with countless friends including Rita Peca, Joey M. and Dr. Robert Salasin.She will be dearly missed by the members of her extended family that included her sons in Charles “Chip” Bernhardt III (wife Iryna and son Maksym) and Joseph Bernhardt (children Casey, Emma and Ethan), brother-in-law Albert Berry (sons Todd and Chad), granddaughter Jacqueline McDevitt O’Hara (wife in Colleen O’Hara), and first husband Charles “Butch” Bernhardt Jr. (along with Januskas and Kalunchik families).Friends and Family are invited to “Mask Up” as it will be required to attend the Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial. In celebration of her life, services will be Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Ann’s Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Visitation from 9:00 am to 10:45 am and directly followed by the Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 am. At the conclusion of the services, Jo-Ann will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Cape May next to Bill McDevitt.In recognition of the potential adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus that took her life, the Family will NOT be hosting any reception after the conclusion of the burial. Please reflect on Jo-Ann’s impact to your life in a personal way that protects your health. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
