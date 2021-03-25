JENSEN (NEE AXELSSON), ANITA MARGARITA

Anita Margarita Jensen (nee Axelsson), - 78, of Cape May, passed away peacefully, on March 21, 2021. Anita was born on May 3, 1942, in Gothenburg, Sweden where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Science and worked as a surgical dental assistant. She came to the United States in 1966 and married the love of her life, Arne, on May 11, 1968. Anita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and camping with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching. Anita was preceded in death by her mother, Kirstein; her father, Gert-Olaf Axelsson; her in-laws Elsie and Arnt Jensen. Anita is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband, Arne Jensen; two sons, Kurt (and Tammy) Jensen and Karl Jensen; two grandchildren, Erik Jensen and Erin Jensen; her siblings, Gert-Olaf Axelsson and Gunilla Ivarsson; brother-in-law, Edwin (and Carol) Jensen, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited for a walk-through visitation from 10am – 11am on Wednesday (March 31st) at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. Anita’s memorial ceremony will follow at 11am and will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend physically due to restrictions. The livestream will be active beginning at 10:50am by clicking this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/31459111 Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
