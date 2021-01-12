John J. Flynn, JR., 72, born November 20, 1948 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of Agnes (Daugherty) and John “Jack” Flynn, Sr., passed away peacefully on January 9, 2021, with his best friend, his beloved wife, Kathy, by his side.John and Kathy were happily married for 46 years and resided in the dream home they recently built in Dennisville, New Jersey.After graduating from Emerson High School, John entered the United States Army and was awarded the Bronze Star for his heroism and service during the Vietnam War. John was a very proud veteran and revisited Vietnam in 2012, which provided him with a sense of closure. It was a humbling experience with the welcoming reception and gratitude he received from the people of Vietnam.Following his military service, John started a successful linen supply company, Alpha-Tex, Inc. in Jersey City, New Jersey and serviced New York City for over 25 years.John grew to love nature and birds and eventually he became an avid and dedicated Backyard Habitat Gardener. John particularly loved his ferns. After retirement, John and Kathy enjoyed traveling the world to witness the culture and observe the flora and fauna in the many countries they visited.John was an avid baseball fan and held season tickets for the New York Yankees games. But to the dismay and shock of his family, John became a Philadelphia Phillies fan in 2007 – the year before they won the World Series.John loved his music. For several years, he reveled in being a disc jockey for a local radio station where he showcased his knowledge and love of music. Speakers were installed throughout his new home so Kathy and he could be surrounded by music.John had a treasure trove of friends, many of them lifelong. He truly valued the time, fun and escapades they shared together.John was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Colleen.John is survived by Kathy, his brother, Robert Flynn, his Aunt Catherine Curtin, his cousins including Michael Curtin and Michael Littlejohn, his many friends, and his beloved cats, Henry, James Bond and Riggs.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Steelmantown Cemetery, 101 Steelmantown Road, Woodbine, New Jersey, 08270. Please dress in comfortable attire and remember to wear a mask and social distance. There will be a Celebration of John’s life when we are all able to safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Animal Outreach of Cape May County, 600 Park Blvd., West Cape May, NJ 08204 or the Cape May County Bird Observatory, 701 East Lake Drive, Cape May Point, NJ 08212 would be greatly appreciated.Condolences at www.radzieta.com
