Helen Cooper, 95, of Stone Harbor, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.Helen was born on May 25, 1926, daughter of Stephan and Mary Kutsic in Mahanoy Plane, PA. Helen lived a long, beautiful and fulfilled life. She lived with kindness, dignity and pride. Helen enjoyed a robust life as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and a friend. People looked at Helen with a kind of reverence as she lived with such grace, wit and charm. She had an inner strength that came through in everything she did in life.Helen enjoyed traveling throughout the world with her late husband, Harold. She was a friend to many as she preferred to listen when others would have preferred to talk. Helen enjoyed reading, attending mass, playing cards, going to the casinos, hosting parties, playing bingo with her friends and doting on her family.Helen is survived by her son Bruce S. Cooper and his wife Lisa K. Cooper, daughter Mary Irene Cooper and her wife Keri L. Jasso; grandsons Timothy P. Bragan and his wife Kelly Bragan, Bruce J. Cooper, and Dylan Cooper-Jasso; granddaughter Gracie Cooper-Jasso; great grandchildren Timothy, Ryan, Mackenzie, Katrina and Abigail Bragan; great great grandchildren Jaxon T. Bragan and Jameson P. Bragan; as well as nieces and nephews.Helen was predeceased by her husband Harold J. Cooper and daughter Colleen A. Cooper. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

