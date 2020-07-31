SUDOL, DONNA M. (NEE McMonigle), 68, of Seaville, July 29, 2020. She was member of St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Woodbine.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court House Man Drowns in Residential Pool
- House Party Linked to Infected Avalon Lifeguard; Others Remain Quarantined
- Court: Police Had Right to Draw Malmgren’s Blood after Fatal Crash
- Black Lives Matter Marchers Come to Cape May
- Human Services Announces $38.5 Million in Additional Food Assistance
- County Reports 12 New Cases on Last Saturday of July
- County Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases July 28
- UPDATE: Crash Victims ID'd
- Community-based Cases Increase by 8
- Windrift Shelves Food, Beverage Service After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - Why do people have no problem with the "No Shirt No Service Policy and No Shoes No Service Policy"but they freak out when you ask them to wear a mask for the safety of a deadly virus that...
- Diamond Beach / Lower Twp - Lower Township needs to either keep an ambulance at Diamond Beach all summer long or expand the fire agreement with Wildwood Crest to cover medical emergencies. Earlier this summer I saw a boy with a...
- Cape May County - I am not watching any NBA games. Used to watch, a LOT! I hold hate for no one, but when every player on opening night disrespected our country and flag by kneeling during the national anthem, my...
- Stone Harbor - The only path back to normalcy is uniform health guidelines needed to get the virus under control. Period, end of story.
- Dennisville - Teachers are NOT daycare providers, nor are they first responders. Schools should not open until it is safe.