Ronald Duncan Smythe, 82, of Avalon Manor, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. Born in Plymouth Meeting, PA to the late Louis and Theodora Duncan Smythe, he moved here permanently 21 years ago from Worcester, PA. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS James C. Owens and was a member of the Tin Can Sailors. He was Water Commissioner of District 1 and Past President of the Avalon Manor Improvement Association and served in the Telephone Pioneer Volunteer organization as a Pioneer Partner. His career in the Marine Division of Teleflex Inc. spanned 37 years.Mr. Smythe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Wysock Smythe. He was predeceased by his brother, Theodore Smythe.No services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1010 Bayshore Rd, Villas, NJ 08251 or the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child Dies After Falling into Septic Tank at Erma Campground
- Indictments Filed March 30
- Court House Man ID’d as Civilian Shot by Police in Buena Vista
- Cape Regional Reports Increase in Younger Covid Patients
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 45 New Cases Reported
- Motor Vehicle Crash Closes Portion of Breakwater, Fishing Creek Roads
- Wildwood Man Dies from Covid; 14 New Cases Reported
- 2 Medevaced Following Dennis Motor Vehicle Crash
- Middle Man Dies from Covid; 24 New Cases Reported
- N. Wildwood Man Charged with Attempted Human Trafficking of a Child
Videos
- Stone Harbor - Stop Blaming Biden for the increase in gas prices .HE has no control over that!
- Cape May - Can anyone see what the Liberal climate folks are trying to do ? They want to force you to buy an electric car? They are going to put pressure with laws and make you buy something you may not want...
- Middle Township - Why does Township Committee allow employees to smoke on Township property when the entire campus is supposed to be smoke free. If you don't believe me ,go to the parking lot during the two...
- Sea Isle City - Our President became the first in history not to mention Jesus in his Easter message to the nation. I thought Easter was about Him.
- Cape May - I'm done with the MLB, Coca-cola, I don't fly, so Delta is off the hook, I quit Gillette after their wonderful "Toxic masculinity" commercial, So all you cancel culture folks keep...