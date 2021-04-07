NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Ronald Duncan Smythe, 82, of Avalon Manor, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. Born in Plymouth Meeting, PA to the late Louis and Theodora Duncan Smythe, he moved here permanently 21 years ago from Worcester, PA. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS James C. Owens and was a member of the Tin Can Sailors. He was Water Commissioner of District 1 and Past President of the Avalon Manor Improvement Association and served in the Telephone Pioneer Volunteer organization as a Pioneer Partner. His career in the Marine Division of Teleflex Inc. spanned 37 years.Mr. Smythe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Wysock Smythe. He was predeceased by his brother, Theodore Smythe.No services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1010 Bayshore Rd, Villas, NJ 08251 or the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

