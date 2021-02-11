MALONEY, MAUREEN CECELIA

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Maureen Cecelia Maloney, 76, of North Cape May died on February 6, 2021 as a result of complications from a fall. Maureen was a 35 year employee of the City of Philadelphia with Philadelphia International Airport where she was the first female Operations Agent. Maureen was from Southwest Philadelphia, MBS/West Catholic Girls and she was delighted with her retirement down the shore in North Cape May. She was active with the Spirit Players theater group, the Bayshore Woods Condo Association, the choir at St. John of God, the Elks, the DAV, the Villas Fishing Club and contributed to many local organizations. She loved to sing and dance and all things Irish. She helped many friends. She will be sadly missed by her sister Sheila Dickson (Gene) nieces Claire Dickson and Trish Tsai (Arthur) nephew Timothy Dickson (Adi) and her beloved great nieces and nephew: Zoey and Lucy, Eva, Emilio and Alma. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank, North Cape May on Friday, February 19 at 11 am. We plan to have a celebration of her life in a warmer, post-pandemic time next summer. Donations in memory of Maureen can be sent to the Christ Child Society of Cape May., PO Box 882, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreewoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of MAUREEN MALONEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.