Anna “Nancy” Batot (nee McGrath), passed away January 16, 2021 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Loving mother of Kim Perez (Patrick), Kathleen Batot, Karen Batot, Anthony, Nancy Ford, and the late Jon Pierre. Dear Gram of Lindsey, Patrick Jr., Tyler, Sheleana Perez Rutter, and Tony Perez. Sister of Mary Foulk (Robert), and the late Francis Jr. (Peg), Florence (Jim), Edward (Agnes), Eugene (Gerry), Joseph (Carol), Lorraine Tretina (Paul) and family. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, honorary family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, January 21 at 9:00 AM at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. John Neumann Church, ATTN: Rev. Soprano, 680 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May, NJ 08204 would be appreciated.

