TOLLEY, CYNTHIA GRAY

Cynthia Gray Tolley of North Cape May, NJ died on Friday, November 20, 2020 after a years-long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 64 years old.Cindy was born on August 23, 1956 at Monmouth Memorial Hospital in Long Branch, NJ. She was the beloved baby of the Tolley family, doted on by loving parents, the late Revs. Bill and Jo Tolley of Cape May and her three older sisters, Joyce Tolley of Portland, Oregon, Kim Gibbons of Cape May, and Carol Hastings of Princeton, NJ.Cindy was the loving and devoted mother of Leighann Scheff of Cape May and Jeremy Scheff of Hamilton, NJ. They were the center of her life.Cindy ran a daycare from her home when her children were young and then worked as the office manager for her sister Kim’s dental practice in Cape May for close to twenty years. She was the star of the team, as she was not only highly capable but very personable and put all who encountered her at ease. The sisters loved working together. Before being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she worked as a unit clerk and in recreation/activities at Victoria Manor.Cindy was a free spirit, spending a year abroad in Germany and Switzerland between high school and college. Studying German and Anthropology, she graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she met Steven Scheff, her future husband. During college, she spent a semester abroad in Norway and a semester in Boston living with her sister, Kim, where she took courses at U Mass and enjoyed momentous events like the Blizzard of ‘78!She was swept off of her feet by her loving partner, Ed Ranalli, and they danced their way through the later years of her life in dance halls, weddings, and on cruise ships.Cindy had a serious devotion to her cats, most recently Noah and Xander. She decorated her home with cat-themed paintings, sculpture, and knick-knacks. She loved novels, strong coffee, white chocolate, going on cruises with Ed, birdwatching, cooking and hosting dinner parties for family, playing guitar and singing (Peter, Paul and Mary, Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie, and James Taylor), world music (especially reggae), scented candles, fast walks, and being outdoors. She carefully tended her shade garden.After her disease progressed, she was compassionately cared for at Victoria Manor and then at Preferred Care of Absecon.Cindy had long, flowing blonde hair and was charming, sweet, happy, kind, generous, caring, fun loving, and trustworthy. Cindy brought deep joy to her family and to those she encountered throughout her life. She was fun and easy to be around and will be missed by all who knew her.Because of the pandemic, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Cindy’s honor to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (https://curealz.org/). Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
