KENNEDY, JOHN B.

John B. Kennedy of Cape May, passed away on September 17, 2021. He had just celebrated his 85th birthday with his family. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, and three children, Karen, John and Liam (Laura). He was predeceased by his daughter Kerri. He also had 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, 09/23/2021 from 6-8 pm at Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, 09/24/2021 at 1 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John ‘s name to the International Essential Tremor Foundation at www.essentialtremor.org (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com

