OLNEY, EDWARD J.

Edward J. Olney, 69, of Wildwood, NJ passed away Thursday February 11, 2021 after a long battle with complications from cancer. He was a graduate of Wildwood High School Class of 1970 and a lifelong resident. Ed worked for the State of NJ Division of Labor, Abbotts Dairies & operated Shore Parking lot & bike rental for 18 years. Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Doris Olney, Ed is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Maureen (nee Dole), his sisters Frances Lunsford and Joan Olney and his brother James Olney along with many nieces & nephews.Services will be private due to the pandemic. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local Animal Shelter.

