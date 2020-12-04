CLARK, EDWARD W. SR.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Edward W. Clark, Sr., 78, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1942 in Somers Point, NJ to the late Richard and Anna Mae Champion Clark. He married Marlene, his wife of 58 years, on August 31, 1962.Ed will be greatly missed by his wife, Marlene Faye Simpkins Clark; his two children, Edward W. Clark Jr. (Shana J. Clark) and M. Faith Platt (Clifton E. Platt Sr.); grandchildren, Patricia (Stephen), Sean, Victoria (Charles), Randy Jr. (Courtney), Amanda (Jerry), Clifton Jr. (Erika), and Jasmine; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Anna, Judy, Robert, Donny and John.He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Anna Mae Clark and brother Richard Clark.Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a long time and active member of the NRA, North American Hunting Club, Bayshore Sportsman Club and Rio Grande Bible Baptist Church. Besides spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, going on long scenic drives with his wife. He had a passion for Archery and loved sharing it with his grandchildren, taking them to competitions when they were young. Ed worked hard all his life, he was the co-owner of Clark Builders in Avalon, NJ.Funeral Services will be private at the Radzieta Funeral Home. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in South Dennis. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD CLARK, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.