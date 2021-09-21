MARINO, NEVE THERESE

Neve Therese Marino (nee Faia) of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey passed away on September 10, 2021 at the age of 64. She was born in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia. Daughter of Rita (Caruso) Faia and Salvatore Faia. She graduated from St. Donato Elementary School and West Catholic High School. She was a devout member of Assumption Church within Notre Dame De La Mer Parish and she lived her life for God and her family. Neve enjoyed going to the beach with her children, grandchildren, and extended family as well as attending her grandchildren’s various activities. She is survived by 7 children, 9 grandchildren, and 11 brothers and sisters. The beloved mother of Richard Marino (Nicole), David Marino (Lauren), Erminia D'Arcangelo, Salvatore Marino, Mary Gerardi (Daniel), Neve Marino, and Rita Marino; dedicated mommom of Richie, Carmen, Carmella, Melania, Giavanna, Eva, Maria, Bianca, and Priscilla; loving sister of Anthony Faia (Elaine), Frank Faia (Jane), Mary Tomassetti, Carmen Faia (Barbara), Perpetua Salvucci (Richard), Erminia DiSanto (Robert), Josephine Faia, Salvatore Faia (Margaret Lynn), Gerardo Faia (Sheila), Rocco Faia (Delores), and Bernard Faia. Neve also leaves behind Richard Marino, Sr., her aunt, Sister Marita Anthony Caruso, IHM, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rachubinski & Rogers Funeral Homes. Donations in Neve’s name may be made to Wildwood Catholic Academy- 1500 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260- where Neve happily volunteered for many years and all seven children graduated.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pennsylvania Woman Sues Morey's Piers
- Court House Man Charged for Assaulting Minor on Crest Beach
- Police Nab 4 for Aggravated Assault, Robbery in Cape May
- Harbor Freight Tools Coming to Rio Grande
- Rio Entertainment Complex Advances
- Cape May Councilman Guilty of Stalking, Contempt
- Indictments Filed Sept. 14
- 3 Residents Die from Covid; County Reports Drop in RT
- Man Wanted for Sex Assault Remains at Large, Police Say
- Fight Leads to Wildwood Man’s Arrest for Weapons, Drug Charges
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - Trump lost the election, he bankrupted at least three of his businesses, he has been married three times, impeached twice, was involved with a porn star, has a spray tan and blond hair in his 70s and...
- Middle Township - People say some stupid things online, but in a world with 4.7 billion internet users and only 86,400 seconds in a day, I’m thankful things aren’t stupider.
- Wildwood - West Wildwood is looking to hire a business administrator. They have a man living there who has the experience they are looking for. He worked in Wildwood for years as their administrator which is a...
- Wildwood - The situation along the Texas border seems to be getting worse. Now there is an influx of Haitians many are being detained and rapidly deported. Why just the Haitians? If our president can't...
- Upper Township - Am I reading the story right that if Congress doesn’t raise the federal debt limit that those who will be affected are those collecting social security and the veterans? Because they find ways to...