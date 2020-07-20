Jane E. Barry, age 90 of Cape May passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Cape Reg. Medical Center. Jane was born in Staten Island, NY and has been a Cape May resident since 1987. She was formerly of East Brunswick, NJ. Jane had been a member of the Red Hat Ladies and a Dancing Granny in the Cape May area and had attended many functions with her husband who was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Cape May. Jane also enjoyed reading and shopping. She was preceded in death by her husband David J. Barry (1992). Jane is survived by two children Barbara A. (Patrick) Morley of North Cape May and Edward A. (Elizabeth L.) Barry of Spotswood, NJ. She also leaves seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11:00 Am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cold Spring. Condolences will be received atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- What’s That Smell? Marijuana
- 2 North Wildwood Residents Die from COVID-19, County Reports July 17
- Pedestrian Killed Crossing Rt. 47
- Coronavirus Claims 2 County Lives
- COVID-19 Cases Rise by 17
- Community-based Cases Highlight of July 16 Report
- UPDATE: Wildwood Denies Roar to the Shore Permits
- 1 Adult, 2 Teens Arrested for Robbery
- County's Reported Cases Rise by 14
- County Records Back-to-back Days with 14 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - Hermit Crabs deserve to live in their natural crabitat, not in over packed cages. In all novelty stores along the Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk, most sell hermit crabs. Hermit crabs that are sold on...
- North Wildwood - So I was sitting at Moore’s little beach in North Wildwood, where almost everyone on the beach had open containers and were drinking alcohol. There was also a plethora of weed smoking. Yet when the...
- Rio Grande - At the BLM protest in Wildwood one if its leaders stated that the date was chosen because 101 years ago white "terrorists" destroyed black owned businesses in Washington DC. Just weeks ago...
- Wildwood Crest - The Crest is considering allowing dogs on the beach what a rotten idea. Do you guys have amnesia? Don’t you recall a young child was mauled by a dog on the beach near the fishing pier just last...
- Lower Township - I know dogs are not allowed on the bay beach between 11-4. Has anyone ever suggested having one block as a dog beach, like they do in wildwood? That would be so great if they could do that!