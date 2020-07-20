NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Jane E. Barry, age 90 of Cape May passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Cape Reg. Medical Center. Jane was born in Staten Island, NY and has been a Cape May resident since 1987. She was formerly of East Brunswick, NJ. Jane had been a member of the Red Hat Ladies and a Dancing Granny in the Cape May area and had attended many functions with her husband who was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Cape May. Jane also enjoyed reading and shopping. She was preceded in death by her husband David J. Barry (1992). Jane is survived by two children Barbara A. (Patrick) Morley of North Cape May and Edward A. (Elizabeth L.) Barry of Spotswood, NJ. She also leaves seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11:00 Am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cold Spring. Condolences will be received atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

