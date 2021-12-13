Jon Menz, of Encinitas, CA, passed away from natural causes at the age of 44 years old on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Though Jon left this world far too soon, he leaves behind a legacy of service and support to those who struggled with addiction.Jon, himself, had long endured a challenging and complicated battle with addiction. Addiction was Jon’s most bitter enemy, yet it was also the thing that allowed him to positively impact the lives of so many. Jon’s infectious smile, unforgettable laugh, and innate ability to connect with people made him everyone’s best friend and allowed him to better help those in recovery see what was possible and truly enjoy their new approach to life.Jon is survived by his son, Corbin, his parents, Bruce and Colleen, his sister, Stacy, and his brother, Shawn.In honor of Jon, an account has been created for the benefit of his son, Corbin. Donations can be made through Zelle or Venmo: bpmenz@gmail.com. Checks can be made out to Bruce P Menz and sent to 569 Shunpike Rd. C.M.C.H., NJ 08210.A Celebration of Life will take place at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, CA on December 19, 2021 at 10:00 am PST. All are welcome.
