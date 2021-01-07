John Pevny of Goshen, N.J. died peacefully in his sleep on December 17, 2020. Son of John and Marie (Beisig) of Surf City, Long Beach Island, John was born January 14, 1948. He graduated from Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin, N.J. in 1966. John’s parents owned a store in front of their Surf City home named Johnny’s Beachware. His grandmother owned a roller skating rink in Manahawkin where John worked and really enjoyed skating. Later, John loved to skate to live organ music in Delanco, New Jersey. While living in Surf City, John worked for a sewer plant. He was a volunteer fireman and attended a mechanics course with Mercruiser Outriders which led to a job at Predmore-Smiths Marina in Surf City until he moved to Goshen. John later worked at Myers Farm in Goshen, New Jersey with his dear friend and neighbor Jim Myers, off and on for about forty years , as a truck and farm tractor trailer driver, planter/field worker, and builder. He also worked for a South Jersey Beer Distributor and at Tuckahoe Nursery, where he designed their irrigation system. John was a real nature lover, who loved camping, kayaking, canoeing, bike riding, and hiking. He also loved the beach and the Wildwood Boardwalk. John is survived by six cousins and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
