Keenan

Agnes Lawler Keenan, 83, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021 at home with her family at her side. Born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas J. Lawler and Agnes Drennen Lawler, the youngest of three children, and raised in Germantown section of Philadelphia, she attended Immaculate Conception Grade School, followed by Little Flower High School for Girls. She graduated in 1955 and believed it was the BEST education, even to this day. She became and X-Ray Tech at Germantown School of X-Ray and remained an employee there after graduation.She met Charles in Sea Isle City in 1961 and married in 1962. They settled in Philadelphia where they raised their three daughters. Her love for medicine continued as she worked for the corner physician. She became his “right hand man”.Upon retirement, they moved to the Jersey Shore, where she and Charlie first met. Agnes was a devout Catholic with special devotion to Our Blessed Mother and The Little Flower, St. Therese.She was an active member of AARP. Agnes loved to read and loved the ocean air. Her true passion was hitting the secondhand stores for a rare art find. She always tried to increase her knowledge for anything and everything. She absolutely loved learning new things.Agnes loved to travel with Charlie. They were able to see many parts of the world. She was blessed to say she had no regrets.She is survived by her husband, Charles B. Keenan; brother, Daniel Lawler; daughters, MaryAgnes, Kathleen, and Maura Keenan; and six granddaughters.Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will be private at Holy Sephulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

