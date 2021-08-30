STANKIEWICZ, JUSTIN ROBERT

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Justin Robert Stankiewicz, 29, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident of this area. He worked as a supervisor with his father’s general contracting business.Justin served in the U.S. Army from 2011 to 2015 and was a member of the Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. He loved soccer, playing video games, singing, camping, and hunting with his father. He also enjoyed hiking on nature trails and was a big Raiders and Wolves FC fan. Most of all, he was a loving father and son.Justin had a beautiful heart and would help anyone in need. His beautiful smile lit up the room wherever he was. He will be held dearly in our hearts and missed by so many. He was an amazing son who cherished his family and an amazing father to his son Brantley.Justin is survived by his son Brantley Robert Stankiewicz; his parents Maryann Stankiewicz and Steven (Cathy) Stankiewicz; his brothers Steven Joseph (Jessica) Stankiewicz and twin Brian Matthew Stankiewicz; his grandmother Maryann Layton; his stepsisters Rachel Holway and Courtney Holway; his nephew Trevor; and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Barbara Stankiewicz and Merrel Robert Layton.Viewing will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with his funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. A college fund has been made for Justin’s son Brantley. If you would like to make a donation, please make checks payable to Brantley Robert Stankiewicz. Checks may be given at the service or mailed to 105 Bentz Ave., Villas, NJ 08251. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of JUSTIN STANKIEWICZ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.