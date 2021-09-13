LEISEY, CRAIG L.

Craig L. Leisey, 59, of Parkside Dr. Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home. Craig was born on April 25, 1962 in Wichita, KS, he was a son of Claire Aungst Leisey of FL and the late James L. Leisey.He was a 1980 graduate of Cedar Crest High School, Lebanon. Craig was the Business Owner and Chef of Key West Tacos in Cape May, NJ.Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a daughter, Ashley and husband Chad Santer of Purcellville, VA; a son, Jesse and wife Julia Leisey of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Keriann Leisey, Madilyn Santer, and Catalena Leisey; a brother, Gregory and wife Bambi Leisey.Craig will always be remembered by those who loved him for his sense of humor, love for his family, joy of cooking for family and friends and endless adventures. He enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed and will always be very much loved. A great father and friend to many.A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Hebron Banquet Hall 701 East Walnut Street Lebanon PA 17042.The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com

