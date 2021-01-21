NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Roberta “Bobbi” Ann, Mathis, age 83 of N. Cape May, passed away January 18, 2021. Born and raised in Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia, Bobbi has been an area resident for over 65 years and worked as a school bus aide for Lower Cape Regional School District. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobbie is predeceased by her husband Jack (1999), daughter Terri Mathis, and grandson Robert Mathis Jr. She is survived by 6 children, Jack (Jackie) Mathis, Carl Mathis, Dawn (Mark) Turkaly, Robert Mathis, Karen Mathis and Brenda Mathis, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brother Harry Smith. Services were privately held; a burial at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. In memory of Bobbi, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation at http://www.parkinson.org/ . Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

