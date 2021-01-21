Roberta “Bobbi” Ann, Mathis, age 83 of N. Cape May, passed away January 18, 2021. Born and raised in Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia, Bobbi has been an area resident for over 65 years and worked as a school bus aide for Lower Cape Regional School District. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobbie is predeceased by her husband Jack (1999), daughter Terri Mathis, and grandson Robert Mathis Jr. She is survived by 6 children, Jack (Jackie) Mathis, Carl Mathis, Dawn (Mark) Turkaly, Robert Mathis, Karen Mathis and Brenda Mathis, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brother Harry Smith. Services were privately held; a burial at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. In memory of Bobbi, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation at http://www.parkinson.org/ . Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle Woman Dies from Covid; 64 New Cases Reported
- Chipotle to Open First CMCo Location
- Indictments Filed Jan. 12
- Heroin Found During Wildwood Traffic Stop; 2 Arrested
- OC Police Continue Investigation into Lure Attempt; Suspect’s ID Sought
- Avalon Community Center Becomes Covid Vaccination Site
- Avalon Nixes Proposed Dune Restaurant Plans
- N. Wildwood Officials, Seaport Pier Owners Working to Resolve Environmental Violations
- 2 Teens Arrested in Connection with Rio Car Burglaries
- Lower Man Dies from Covid; 71 New Cases Reported
Videos
- North Cape May - You know the feeling of relief you get when you can't find your credit card after coming home from shopping and then you find it after freaking out? That's exactly how I felt when Biden was...
- Lower township - I’m waiting for Saturday night live to do a skit of Willie Brown and Kamala Harris. Or one about Joe Biden fender bender with Jill Stevenson’s husband’s Corvette. Guaranteed you won’t see that.
- Villas - I am proud of conservative policies. President Trump accomplished a lot in 4 yrs for the American people & the country. Trump had the economy booming, he cut taxes. African Americans, Latino...
- North Cape May - RE: The comment from Swainton about the BLM protestors and the fires, looting and other mayhem they caused in 2020 and that they should be held accountable for their actions. Never going to happen....
- Tuckahoe - Jim Jordan just nailed it, fences at the capital are ok, but not at our borders, pretty much says it all.