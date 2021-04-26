NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Steve Kamm, born December 30, 1958, slipped the surly bonds of our Earth on Saturday, April 24, 2021. He is survived by his life partner, Annette Champagne, his father, Irmin Kamm, his three adult children, Kelly Kamm, Joseph Kamm, and Jesse Kamm. He is also survived by his brother, Helmut Kamm and his wife Deborah, Annette’s children, whom he loved as his own, and granddaughter, Chloe. He was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Kamm (nee Kettler).A lover of the outdoors, motorcycles, and automobiles, Steve was a dedicated partner, a loving father, and the best Old Goat (OG) around. He loved and appreciated each day and never feared what lay before him – a friend and a mentor, he was always there to lend a hand, introduce you to a new song or band, or simply to share a beer and a story.We will forever miss you, Steve, but we know you will never leave us, not truly, or in the way that it means the most to us. We will continue to look up, to find meaning in the smallest of things – a feather, a neat looking rock, or “that really cool bird flying over!” Thank you for all the wisdom and jokes shared, the joy you brought to our lives, and the way your personality filled every crevice of a room.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Volunteers In Medicine or another charity of your choice in honor of Steve.Details of a Celebration of Life will be shared with friends and family when the time is right. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.