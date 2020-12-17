HALL, LUCIENNE REBECCA

Lucienne Rebecca Hall of Cofield, NC departed this earthly life on Monday, November 30, 2020. A native of Cape May, NJ she was born on September 9, 1955 to the late Lucine Simmons and Anna Major Simmons.She retired from Down East Nursing Home in Gatesville, NCShe leaves to cherish precious memories: her husband, Sheldon "Pumpkin" Hall of the home;(2) daughters, Estelle Brooks (Mark) and Katrina Tatum both of Charlottesville, VA; (2) sons, Jerel Tatum (Lisa) of Charlottesville, VA and Gera Tatum of Cape May, NJ; (3) stepdaughters, Donneak Hall of Charlotte, NC, Shelmon Hall and Leyta Hall; (4) sisters, Geneva Simmons of Brooklyn, NY, Bonnie Evans- Simmons (Elvin) of North Cape May, NJ, Maxine Grant of Middle Township, NJ and Maria Simmons of Midlothia, VA; (11) grandchildren; (6) great-grandchildren; (1) aunt Jenny Dunham of College Park, IL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.AcknowledgmentThe family of LUCIENNE REBECCA SIMMONS HALL wishes to express our sincere appreciation and thanks for all acts of kindness during our time of bereavement. May the blessing of the Lord continue to be upon you. We love you more.

