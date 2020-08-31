NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Linda Marie Rogers, age 62 of N. Cape May, NJ passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 Born in Brockton, MA, Linda has been an area resident for 14 years working as a care taker and waitress at the Olive Garden in Toms River & Mays Landing, NJ.She is a daughter of God. She loves the Beach, Shopping and especially yard sales. She enjoyed arts & crafts of many kinds. Her Faith, Family & Friends were everything to her. She is loved by so many from Utah, Massachusetts, & New Jersey. Linda has touched so many hearts. She will be forever be remembered & deeply missed.Linda is survived by her Mother Elaine Pitta in Utah, Her son Jerome Quagliozzi, his wife Jessica Quagliozzi & her grandsons Anthony, Christian Vincent & Marcus, her daughter Taylor Rogers & son Edward Rogers in NJ. Her sisters Lisa Daly, MaryLou Spencer & Teresa Schaab in Utah, her identical twin sister Lori Beabien in NJ & Amy Wade in Massachusetts. As well as many nieces & nephews.Services will be set for a future date & shared amongst friends & Family.Please share a memory or photo and light a candle in honor of this amazing woman who left an everlasting impression on everyone at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

