Thomas M. Lyons, age 67 of Rio Grande, passed away August 28, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Levittown, PA, Tom has been an area resident for 18 years. He worked as a warehouse operator for Eckerd Drug Stores for 32 years in Philadelphia. He loved watching cowboy shows and eating hot dogs and pizza. He also enjoyed going to the Wildwood Beach, amusement parks, and traveling. He is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Paul Lyons, and brothers Paul and Joel. Tom is survived by his wife of 8 years, Alicia Bada, brother Del Lyons, and a niece and nephew. A funeral service for Tom will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Interment will be privately held. Condolences can be shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com
