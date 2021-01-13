RYAN, RICK JOSEPH

Rick Joseph Ryan, age 46, passed away tragically, on January 4, 2021. Rick was a loving son, brother & uncle. He was a guy who was always willing to lend a hand or help someone in need. He had a great sense of humor & was always making people laugh.He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1993. Soon after he began his talented career while working with a local carpenter. He became an exceptional independent contractor who took pride in every project he did. His business was well known in Cape May County and was highly sought after for his attention to detail. He was truly gifted.Rick enjoyed spending his downtime outdoors, whether on the water boating or in upstate PA with his family.He is survived by his parents, Robert and Rosemary Ryan, his brother, Robert &(Christy) Ryan, his sister Renee & (Roy) Geiger, his nephews Blake Loper, Robert Ryan and Joshua Geiger (Delanie), his niece Morgen Geiger & great niece Aida Geiger.Rick was able to foster many close friendships in his life & will be missed by all. He is forever loved and his family prays for eternal peace.Services for Rick will be held at a later time. Donations in Rick’s memory can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Health @ NAMI.org. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
