NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LAMB, JOHN "JACK" JR., 77, of Sea Isle City, December 2, 2021. He was a Marine.

To plant a tree in memory of JOHN LAMB, JR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.