MASON, ROBERT RICHARD, 76 Dec 13, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MASON, ROBERT RICHARD, 76, of Erma, December 7th. He served in the US Coast Guard. To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT MASON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCape May County Tech School Says 'No Threat' After Police Investigate Social Media PostPolice Charge 4 in More Than 300 Boat GPS TheftsUPDATE: County Bridges Plan to Double Tolls Over Next 3 YearsDeauville Inn Prevails in Planning Board Battle with NeighborsMiddle Student Achieves Perfect SAT Math Score, is MIT-boundIndictments Filed Dec. 73 Die From Covid This Week In CountyMiddle Police Chief Talks Difficulty Recruiting, Dispatch Change at Community MeetingCape May Eyes New Desalination PlantStone Harbor Courts Rezoning Fails VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Avalon - I understand when a comedy show like SNL takes a swipe at a politician from either side of the Isle usually because it doesn't matter but the episode about our foremost disease specialist is a... Cape May County - I remember a Christmas in the fifties when our family had to travel back to our home on Christmas Day. We were all so sad because an emergency made us leave the grandparents early before there was... Chicago - Imagine how much more united we could be as a nation if progressives actually understood what the word progress meant. Del Haven - We were going to pick up our Christmas tree,but our new kitten had other ideas. Avalon - A Villas Spouter claims that "more people have gotten sick AFTER getting the jab than those who did not get the jab". Wrong, wrong, wrong, 1 million percent wrong. How misinformed can a... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 +7 N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 By John Harkins N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 +6 Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures Photos by Collin Hall Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 12-8-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 12-8-2021