HIGGS, KERRY ROLAND, SR.

Kerry Roland Higgs Senior, 69, of Middle Township, NJ passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. He has been a life long resident of Cape May County. He and his wife Toni spent 10 wonderful years in Ellicottville, NY, in their home overlooking the hills and ski slopes where she was raised. Kerry was a prideful 25-year veteran of the Wildwood Police Department, a Security Guard for the Cape May County Zoo, a former Army National Guardsman, a volunteer firefighter for Ellicottville Fire Department, a perfect Pop-Pop to 11 grandchildren, amazing husband to Toni and the best father anyone could have!He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Toni Higgs (nee Kerns). His children Teresa Garwood (Mike), Elizabeth Fickes (Jimmy), his son Kerry Higgs Jr. (Christi), Michele Rhodes (Don), Peter Welch and Melissa Carmela. He was blessed with an entourage of grandkids: Riley, Caleb, Angel, Conner, Katie, Abby, Corbin, Tommy, Kolin, Rhandi and Knox. His sister, Lisa Higgs.In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Cape May County Zoo or a charity of your choice.A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Cape May County Park and Zoo at 11am at Pavilion D on Thursday September 16th. At noon the family will ask their guests to share a memory of their time with Kerry followed by a toast to his life. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Found in Whitesboro Believed to be Missing 18-year-old
- 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Strathmere Crash
- Cape May Scraps Early End to Outdoor Dining Flexibility
- Indictments Filed Sept. 7
- Handgun Recovered After Home Invasion Robbery Investigation in Wildwood
- Cape May Settles Litigation with Lifeguard
- 4 Die From Covid; RT Drops Below 1.0
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 16-22, 2021
- Body Found in Whitesboro ID’d as Missing 18-year-old
- Cape May Hikes Parking Permit Costs to Match Rise in Meters
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - A big thank you to those who placed flags along the curbs in Wildwood Crest for 9/11.
- Avalon - Pickleball saved my life!
- Wildwood Crest - A young lady shook her head and looked at me with disgust because I did not stop at the intersection she was crossing. The intersection was controlled by a light and she had a red signal....
- North Wildwood - I come down the shore every weekend and go to 15th and Hoffman Canal and sit on the dock and watch the boats go by. Every time I am there, there are police cars there. What is up with that ?
- Wildwood Crest - I join others in complaining about the derelict, vandalized and now graffitied white buildings ,west of the Rio Grande Ave. bridge. These present a dismal introduction to the Wildwoods for visitors....