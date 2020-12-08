NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nancy Marilyn FallonOctober 16, 1948 -December 5, 2020Nancy Marilyn Fallon, 72, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020, at Bryn Mawr Hospital with her family by her side.Nancy was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, on October 16, 1948, to the late Walter A. McClatchy and Cherie (Feustel) McClatchy. Nancy is a graduate of Harcum Junior College, Moore College of the Arts, and Hahnemann University School of Nursing. Nancy worked as a registered nurse in the critical care units of Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point, NJ, and Misericordia Hospital, Philadelphia.Nancy was passionate about family, and her interests included drawing, reading, and walking on the beach while holding hands with John.Nancy is survived by her husband John Fallon; two children, Jennifer Piasecki (Andrew) and Jeffrey (Jaime); six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Megan, and Grace Piasecki, and Joseph, John, and Josselyn Fallon; siblings Cherie Dolan, Janet McClatchy-Duffie (John), Karen Maguire (Dennis), and Philip McClatchy, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.Services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m., with Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Presentation B.V.M. Catholic Church, Penn Wynne, PA. Masks and social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s honor to the Save the Light Organization at http://www.savethelight.org/www.stretchfuneralhome.com

