Joan Everett Seeman, age 71 years of Woodbine, passed away Friday October 8, 2021. Born in Portsmouth, VA and formerly of Brigantine, N. Cape May, and National Park, NJ, Joan has been an area resident most of her life. Of her many jobs, her favorite was working as a cook at Carmen’s Restaurant in Sea Isle City. In her early years, she raced cars at an Army base in Shirley, MA, and enjoyed roller skating. She also enjoyed bird watching, was a great animal lover and a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan. Joan was a simple, wonderful soul and everybody loved her.She is predeceased by her brother, William Everett. Joan is survived by her children Robert (Laura) Seeman and Katrina (Tim) Shaw, grandchildren Eric Slobdjian and Alayna Shaw, great-grandchild Bentley Clark, sisters June (the late Tom) Meister and Dee (Bruce) Johnson, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family. Services will be privately held. Donations in Joan’s memory can be made to Toys for Tots. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

