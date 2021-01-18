WALDRON III, WILLIAM H.

William H. Waldron, III passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on January 7th, 2021 at the age of 81. Born May 25, 1939 in Huntington, WV to Margaret (Smith) and William Waldron II. He grew up in Huntington, WV and graduated from Kenyon College in 1961 with a degree in History. He then served in the United States Army from 1961 – 1963. Afterward, he received his Master’s degree at Xavier University in Hospital Administration. William went on to have a long career in his field of study. Most notably, he was Vice-President and President of Burdette Tomlin MemorialHospital as well as the Executive Director of the Southern New Jersey Hospital Council.William was an avid sailor and spent many hours on the water in his Victoria Eighteen, the Edelweiss. He was a history enthusiast and loved to travel. He always looked forward to his vacations to Maine where he enjoyed hiking, birding and the outdoors. William was a devout Episcopalian and member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor.William’s favorite time was spent with family and friends laughing and sharing stories. He was always smiling, always had a twinkle in his eye and considered each day a gift. He leaves behind his loving wife, Beverly (nee Brown), daughter Erica Waldron Hawk and son-in-law, William (Hawk), sister Margaret and brother-in-law James (Cabell), nephew Jeb (Cabell) as well as his pride and joy, his three grandchildren, Madison, Ava Reilley and Keagan Séamus (Hawk).A special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice and their kind and caring staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of William H. Waldron, III to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 9425 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Stone Harbor, NJ.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle Woman Dies from Covid; 64 New Cases Reported
- Chipotle to Open First CMCo Location
- Indictments Filed Jan. 12
- Lower Man Dies from Covid; 71 New Cases Reported
- Avalon Nixes Proposed Dune Restaurant Plans
- Middle Man Dies from Covid; 116 New Cases Reported in 2-day Total
- Wildwood PD Conducts Death Investigation; 1 Arrested
- N. Wildwood Officials, Seaport Pier Owners Working to Resolve Environmental Violations
- Ocean View Firefighters Battle Motor Vehicle Fire
- CMCo Planning Expanded Vaccine Distribution
Videos
- Avalon - To the editor who says "We should not attempt to paint everyone with the same brush". I disagree completely. Those Republicans who do not stand up against Trump for his actions in inciting...
- Seaville - Comparing the BLM protests to the insurrection at the Capital is just Republicans' attempt to avoid condemning Trump and his supporters. The mob at the Capitol was fueled by baseless...
- West Wildwood - So now the sergeant is on the Brady List, being fired from the Princeton Police Department and he’s been working in the borough here now for how long? This is a huge issue with the chief, being on...
- Cape May County - Although I'm not a "minority" at least not yet, If I had one wish it would not be for money or status, my wish would be to resurrect Mr King, so he could explain to everyone again how...
- North Cape May - So here we go with the liberal agenda. As if our hospitals and medical workers aren't stressed enough, Biden is opening the Borders. Herds of people coming up from Central America, ! Oh yea,...