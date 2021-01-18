WALDRON III, WILLIAM H.

William H. Waldron, III passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on January 7th, 2021 at the age of 81. Born May 25, 1939 in Huntington, WV to Margaret (Smith) and William Waldron II. He grew up in Huntington, WV and graduated from Kenyon College in 1961 with a degree in History. He then served in the United States Army from 1961 – 1963. Afterward, he received his Master’s degree at Xavier University in Hospital Administration. William went on to have a long career in his field of study. Most notably, he was Vice-President and President of Burdette Tomlin MemorialHospital as well as the Executive Director of the Southern New Jersey Hospital Council.William was an avid sailor and spent many hours on the water in his Victoria Eighteen, the Edelweiss. He was a history enthusiast and loved to travel. He always looked forward to his vacations to Maine where he enjoyed hiking, birding and the outdoors. William was a devout Episcopalian and member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor.William’s favorite time was spent with family and friends laughing and sharing stories. He was always smiling, always had a twinkle in his eye and considered each day a gift. He leaves behind his loving wife, Beverly (nee Brown), daughter Erica Waldron Hawk and son-in-law, William (Hawk), sister Margaret and brother-in-law James (Cabell), nephew Jeb (Cabell) as well as his pride and joy, his three grandchildren, Madison, Ava Reilley and Keagan Séamus (Hawk).A special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice and their kind and caring staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of William H. Waldron, III to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 9425 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Stone Harbor, NJ.

