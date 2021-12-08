NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MEARS, DORIS (NEE DAGER), 96, of Cape May, December 2, 2021. She was a member of Cape Island Baptist Church.

