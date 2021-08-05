NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TROUT, ALFRETTA MARIE (nee Gallinger), 94, of Cape May Court House, August 3, 2021. She was a member of Ladies Auxiliary Club.

