Frances M. Skrypnyk (nee Ruditis), age 90 of Villas, NJ passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Formerly of Bucks County, PA, Frances has been an area resident for 20 years. She worked as a seamstress and cleaning lady in Bucks County Area before moving to this area, and worked as a customer rep for Cape May Visitor Center. She is a past president of Lady’s Sacred Heart League at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church, and was especially known for baking for the church functions, especially kolaches, paska bread and perogies. Frances is survived by her daughter Mary (Gary) Lutz, 10 foster children, 3 beloved grandchildren Jason, “D” Derrek and Miranda (fiancé John Ruisch), and brother Frank Ruditis. She is predeceased by her husband Eugene (2000), brothers John, Edward, Stanley, and Walter Ruditis, and sisters Catherine Bonnett and Mary Andl. Services will be privately held at Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, PA. Contributions in Frances’ memory can be made to Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or Cape May MidAtlantic Center for the Arts, 1048 Washington St, Cape May, 08204.Condolences canbe shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

