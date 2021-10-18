Margaret Mary Corcoran of Cape May NJ passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021. Marge was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Corcoran and her brother John. She is survived by her sister in-law, Joan Corcoran, many close cousins, and several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Marge was born and lived in Upper Darby, Pa before retiring to Cape May, NJ. Marge loved her family and understood the importance of the history of the family. She loved her friends, who were so helpful in the last few years. She loved her time in Cape May and felt it was a little spot of heaven on earth. And of course,she loved her dog, Erin. Family would like to thank her friends for their help and kindness. Marge will be missed.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Arrest 4 Cape May Restaurant Workers After ‘Wagon Wheel Scam’ Probe
- Ayne Zaberer, Wife of Local Restaurateur Legend, Dies
- Court House Man Charged for Woman’s Drug-induced Death
- 'Historic Grand Hotel’ in Cape May’s Future?
- Tonio’s Pizzeria and Seafood Shack Closing
- Villas Family Still Needs Help Following July 23 Fire
- Seasonal Ice Skating Rink May be OK’d in Cape May
- 3 Residents Die from Covid; County Continues Holding Vaccination Clinics
- Mom Asks Board for School Mask Mandate Relief
- County Police Chief Salaries Range Widely
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Sea Isle City - The Progressive playbook is focused on destroying the middle class as all Communist regimes have done. No middle class means total government dependency and domination which of course is a communist...
- Cape May - Colin Powell was a true patriot. He was never about politics just about doing what he believed was the right thing to do. He served our country with dignity and held government appointed positions...
- Woodbine - Why do you have to be prejustice ? If you don’t agree with someone ! What happened to free speech,is that going to be taken away also? I am a proud African American and it sounds like a lot of...
- Middle Township - Zach Ertz looks good in Arizona Cardinals red! Undefeated and going far in the Valley of the Sun!!!
- West Wildwood - Recent Spout 10/6. 'Help wanted, a Pres. Skills: leadership, honesty, intelligence, mental acuity, communication, American values,vision, & fortitude. Job immediately available. Dishonest...