NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Margaret Mary Corcoran of Cape May NJ passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021. Marge was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Corcoran and her brother John. She is survived by her sister in-law, Joan Corcoran, many close cousins, and several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Marge was born and lived in Upper Darby, Pa before retiring to Cape May, NJ. Marge loved her family and understood the importance of the history of the family. She loved her friends, who were so helpful in the last few years. She loved her time in Cape May and felt it was a little spot of heaven on earth. And of course,she loved her dog, Erin. Family would like to thank her friends for their help and kindness. Marge will be missed.

To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET CORCORAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.