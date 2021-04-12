TOMASSI, STEPHEN L.

Stephen L. Tomassi 1928-2021, After a long illness, Stephen peacefully went home to the Lord surrounded by family.He is survived by wife of 64 years Joan (Duncan) six children: Stephen (Pam), Nicole, Maureen (David Packer), Carla (Kurt Marrone), Elizabeth (Kerry Hemperly), Jude (Alexa) seven grandchildren and two sisters Josephine and Anne. Former owner of Luigi's Steaks & Hoagies.For more about Stephen please visit: www.legacy.comServices: Tues 4/13. St Ann's Church 2900 Atlantic Ave. Viewing: from 10 -11. Mass 11

