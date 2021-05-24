NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Nina Manoli, 95, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Born in California, PA to the late Louis and Marietta Civiletti Saeli, she married the late Robert P. Manoli in 1955 and moved from Uniontown, PA to Stone Harbor in 1983 before moving to Cape May Court House in 2002. She was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish St. Paul Church and played the clarinet in high school. Family was most important to her and was always there for her three sons.Mrs. Manoli is survived by her sons, Louis (Rebecca) Manoli, Robert Manoli, and Anthony Manoli; her grandchildren, Amanda (Nicholas) Graf and Taylor Manoli; and her great grandson, John Louis Graf.Viewings will be held at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, May 26 from 9:00 to 10:00 am. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 26 at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish St. Paul Church, 99th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be on Wednesday, June 2 in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, PA. Viewing will be held on June 2 at Haky Funeral Home, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown from 12:00 to 2:00 pm with a service beginning at 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow the service. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

