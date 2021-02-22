DANIELS-HACKETT, TAMRA ANN

Tamra Ann Daniels-Hackett was born March 15, 1981 in Cape May Court House, NJ. Daughter of William 'Dan' Daniels and Gail Daniels (deceased), and Sister to Mark Daniels (deceased) and Aunt to Grady Daniels (deceased).She lived in Cape May Court most of her life until a move to Fairbanks Alaska three years ago.She is survived by her son Joseph 'JoJo' Hackett, his father Joe Hackett, sister Gwendolyn Daniels, father Dan Daniels, step-mother Kim Daniels, Aunts Jessica Logan and Julie Bolinger, and a host of cousins and close friends.She was loved by many and known for her great heart for animals and motorcycles. While in Alaska she enjoyed all the outdoor adventures all the Last Frontier offers.A celebration of her life will be held in NJ as covid allows. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
