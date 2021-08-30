FISCHER, BERTHA "BETSY" R., 95, of Ocean City, July 29, 2021. She was a volunteer at the Ocean City Free Public Library and Shore Memorial Hospital.
- Cape May - Why are Parent Nights at the schools always at 7pm at LCMR district? I know of other school districts start them at 4:30 or 5:30pm. No one wants to gets their kids from school, cook dinner, do...
- North Cape May - I just want to respond to a spout regarding food service. Speaking from the employee perspective here, we have noticed a lot less gratitude as well. This summer was one of the worst that I have ever...
- Wildwood Crest - Will the field at Crest Memorial be done for soccer season?
- Cape May - My family has lived and worked in Cape May in many positions for 43 years. We enjoy the Herald very much. Pay for your Herald. It’s a nice paper.
- North Wildwood - Near the intersection of 15th and the Hoffman Canal, the same two cars are parked on the street in front of a home, never allowing others the use of those spaces. This has been going on for two...