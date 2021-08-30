NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FISCHER, BERTHA "BETSY" R., 95, of Ocean City, July 29, 2021. She was a volunteer at the Ocean City Free Public Library and Shore Memorial Hospital.

