NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ORLOWSKI, MARGIE G., 77, of Sea Isle City, November 26, 2021. She was District Manager of Food Services for the Northeast US Coast Guard stations.

To plant a tree in memory of MARGIE ORLOWSKI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.