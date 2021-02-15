Joseph W. Priest, age 70, of Cape May, New Jersey and formerly of Glendora, New Jersey departed this life on January 18, 2021 after a brief illness.Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph H. and Ethel Priest and is survived by his devoted wife Cheryl, his dear sister Shirley and her husband Glenn Strunk, as well as, many close relatives, dear friends and associates.Joe was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served his country in the United States Army. Prior to and after his military service Joe was employed by the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter/planner-estimator. Upon his retirement in 1995, Joe moved to Cape May and started a successful marine canvas fabrication business that he operated until his death.A memorial and graveside service for Joe will be held at Eglington Cemetery, 320 Kings Highway, Clarksboro, NJ 08020 at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joe's name to The USO at United Service Organtzations (uso.org)/donate/donate-in-honor.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple Arrested After Child Abuse Investigation
- Police Arrest Cape May Men in Connection with Bank Robberies
- Cape May Man Faces Cyber Harassment Charges
- Plans to Fill Former Pier One Building Advance
- To Those Still Flying a Trump Flag
- County Loses 5 to Covid; 37 New Cases Reported
- Indictments Filed Feb. 9
- Storm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Feb. 11
- Middle Woman Dies from Covid; 49 New Cases Reported
- Castaway Cove Fire was Accidental, Investigation Determines
Videos
- North Cape May - No one seems to remember all the deaths and destruction that the democrats incited telling them to go to restaurants, gas stations, parks, and mall and get in their faces. Trump said, and I repeat,...
- Villas - People of Lower Township,mainly the Villas,lets unite,and insist that the new Township Manager,and the Mayor, implement a new zero tolerance law on dirt bikes, quads, go-carts.Get stoped and caught...
- North Wildwood - Ted Cruz, a juror in Trump's impeachment trial, said he advised Trump's lawyers and told them they'd 'already won' their case
- North Wildwood - I believe a church should be allowed to spend money however they want. However, The United Methodist Church of North Wildwood is spending money to have a "HOMELESS JESUS" statue built and...
- Middle Township - My deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the Cape May County Zoo for the loss of Himani, the snow leopard. She was such a beautiful animal and is a loss to everyone.