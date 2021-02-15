NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Joseph W. Priest, age 70, of Cape May, New Jersey and formerly of Glendora, New Jersey departed this life on January 18, 2021 after a brief illness.Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph H. and Ethel Priest and is survived by his devoted wife Cheryl, his dear sister Shirley and her husband Glenn Strunk, as well as, many close relatives, dear friends and associates.Joe was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served his country in the United States Army. Prior to and after his military service Joe was employed by the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter/planner-estimator. Upon his retirement in 1995, Joe moved to Cape May and started a successful marine canvas fabrication business that he operated until his death.A memorial and graveside service for Joe will be held at Eglington Cemetery, 320 Kings Highway, Clarksboro, NJ 08020 at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joe's name to The USO at United Service Organtzations (uso.org)/donate/donate-in-honor.

