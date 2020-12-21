Elizabeth Mae Church, 82 of Goshen passed away on December 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her son and daughter by her side after battling bravely against heart disease. She was born on October 15, 1938 in Philadelphia to Curnell and Elizabeth (Snyder) Jones. At a young age she relocated with her parents and siblings to Cape May County where she remained as a lifelong resident. She graduated from Cape May High School in 1956 where she met and later married her high school sweet heart, Robert Church, Sr. She was a homemaker for the early years of her marriage, lovingly attending to their two children Brenda and Robert Jr. She later worked as a secretary for the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority, eventually working her way up to the position of Office Manager and Board Secretary prior to her retirement in 1998.Elizabeth was a devoted Christian and was a lifelong member of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church. She was involved in numerous church activities including serving as a member of the church choir, a member of the SPR Board of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church and a member of the Christian Bowling League. Her team, the “Golden Girls” won the championship despite competing against much younger teams. She was very energetic, active, and independent up until her death and enjoyed bowling, gardening, painting, camping, cooking and baking and shopping. However, her favorite activity was hosting friends and, especially family, at her home.Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her husband Robert after 38 years of marriage. She had 5 siblings and was the last surviving sibling, being predeceased by sisters Margaret, Virginia, and Norma and brothers Elmer and Eugene. She is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews, her daughter Brenda and son Robert Jr and his wife Kimberly, and her grandson Robert Church III, who was her pride and joy.Services were held at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Erma. A memorial donation can be made in her memory to Tabernacle United Methodist Church Basic Blessings program. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cape May Man Dies from Covid; 34 New Cases Reported
- Seaville Woman Faces DWI Charge After Driving Her Vehicle into Bay in Avalon
- Middle Man Dies from COVID-19; 58 New Cases Reported
- Cape May Appoints Fashaw as Police Chief
- Dennis Woman Dies from COVID-19; 36 New Cases Reported
- County Reports 55 New Covid Cases
- Legislation Extending Unemployment Benefits Clears Assembly Committee
- Indictments Filed Dec. 15
- Parents Seek Nursing Care to Bring Baby Home for Christmas
- The Shores Has its 1st Covid-related Deaths in November
Videos
- EARTH - Listen to Bob Marley
- Avalon - Danger - savvy Avalon developers at work. Funny how applications which require multiple variances (parking deficiencies, inadequate setbacks, illuminated signage, etc.) for a project in an area zoned...
- North Cape May - Why are the roads in terrible conditions from Cape May all the way to Green Creek.Bayshore is the worst,poor lighting,pot holes,shabby patch work.Fishing Creek road maybe even worst with the same...
- Wildwood Crest - Where has President Trump been since the election ? He is in his room hiding watching Fox and Friends every day and telling people he won the election by and landslide after losing over 50 court...
- Cold Spring - Know what frosted me today? I had to go to Pet store and the parking lot was full halfway to the grocery store. It was not very crowded at the pet store but the gym was crowded. You would think if...