DELLAS JR., NORMAN E., 68, of Cape May, May 12, 2021.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lower Man, 65, Killed by Motorist on Bay Drive
- Developers Weigh in on Project Delays in Wildwood
- State Police Site Lists 65 Registered Sex Offenders in CMCo
- Wildwood Crest Police Department Activity, Arrest Report April 2021
- South 9 Bar and Grille Grand Opening
- Wildwood to Add More Parking Meters
- Narcotic Production Facility Discovered at Wildwood Apartment Building
- Indictments Filed May 11
- Covid Update: County Reports 4 Deaths in 4 Days
- Seaville Resident, Associate Pastor Declares Candidacy for Upper Committee
Videos
- Avalon - What is going on in this country. How can the Attorney General in New York be allowed to investigate former president Trump. She made it perfectly clear before she even became the Attorney General,...
- North Wildwood - The Biden administration reinstalled the scientist responsible for producing the federal government’s top climate change reports after he was removed from his post by Trump last year. God bless...
- Dennis Township - A campground I stay at in the summer has a campfire ban up. Anyone know why? Since people are saying there isn’t one. It was put up on Tuesday.
- North Cape May - Keep the spouts coming. They make me feel so much better of myself. Who can do this for me? How do I do this for myself?
- Villas - Just wanted to thank the maskless woman, in a Rio Grande supermarket yesterday, for letting everyone know she is carrying a copy of our Constitution. Bless her heart.