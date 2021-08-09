HAMANN, CAROL JEAN

On August 2nd, 2021, Carol Jean Hamann (nee Cossaboon) passed away peacefully at home after spending several months battling severe health issues. Carol was 70 years young at the time.Carol was born March 27th, 1951 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Fern George (Hackett). She was one of 3 children. She grew up in Bridgeton and then resided in Cape May Court House for a large majority of her adult life, besides taking a 10 year long adventure in Northfield, VT with her husband, Ron.Carol retired from waitressing in 2013. She served tables locally in Cape May Court House for many years. Carol was not only a Life Member at the Villas VFW Post 5343, she also held multiple positions on the Auxiliary Board throughout the years, such as, former President and Treasurer.Carol enjoyed the company of good friends and spending time with her family. She spent most of her time shooting darts, taking care of her houseplants and shopping. She loved the Eagles and Phillies. She loved dancing and travelling on cruises with her husband.Carol was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, and her mother Fern. Her memory is survived by her three children, Toni (Jose) Torres, Ronald Jr (Rachel) Hamann, David Sr (Andrea) Hamann, her 5 grandchildren Halley (Khalid) , Maxwell, David Jr, Evan, Maria, and her two great grandchildren, Louie and Tessa, and her two siblings, Connie Simpkins and William George.Services will be held on August 14th, 2021 at 11:00am at the Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery in Crest Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carol’s honor be sent directly to the Villas VFW Post #5343.
