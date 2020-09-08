Guy Elliott McGrath will be sent to rest on Friday, September 11, 2020, calling time will be from 10am to 11am at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ. Service will follow at 11am. Guy will forever be loved & dearly missed by his loving wife Sandra McGrath, his sons Andrew Curran, Richard Curran, Junito Concepcion and Alfonso Alonzo. His daughter Nichole Curran and 7 grandchildren, Jaden, Jordan, Madison, Skylar, Sophia, Keven & Giovanni. Guy leaves behind 3 brothers & 6 sisters and will truly be missed by every single person who knew him. He loved driving for Checker Cab. He loved coming home to his family and Grandkids, and he loved drinking coffee and watching sports. Thank you so much for the impact you had on all of our lives. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘NJ Has One of the Worst Sea-level Rises in the World’
- Political Flags OK on Beaches
- County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases
- Middle Woman, 97, Dies from COVID-19 Complications; 12 New In-county Cases Reported
- How Did Tourism Do?
- Philadelphia Man Charged with Child Porn Possession, Distribution
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 10-16, 2020
- Man Arrested for Lewdness on Crest Beach
- Wildwood Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 15-31, 2020
- County Reports 11 New Community Cases, No Non-resident Cases
Videos
- Wildwood - Wildwood Why are people allowed to change in parking lots? It’s bringing the town down. There’s no mistaking whats happening. They drape their cars in towels while bathing suits are seen lying on...
- Stone Harbor - Middle Township schools, I pray no teachers or staff get the COVID-19 virus because the doors opened up again! Most importantly, students health is important and I hope every child stays healthy...
- Green Creek - Thank you Mayor Tim Donohue and Middle Township for the Freedom on the 4th events. This celebration of our First Amendment rights was really needed right now. The fireworks to cap off the day were...
- Middle Township - Well first day of school tomorrow and the county is letting employees with children in school stay home with full day pay on days their children are virtual learning.
- Erma - California is once again ravaged by huge wildfires. So what does an irresponsible person do? He starts another one with an explosive device during a gender reveal party. Hopefully when their baby is...