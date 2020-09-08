NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Guy Elliott McGrath will be sent to rest on Friday, September 11, 2020, calling time will be from 10am to 11am at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ. Service will follow at 11am. Guy will forever be loved & dearly missed by his loving wife Sandra McGrath, his sons Andrew Curran, Richard Curran, Junito Concepcion and Alfonso Alonzo. His daughter Nichole Curran and 7 grandchildren, Jaden, Jordan, Madison, Skylar, Sophia, Keven & Giovanni. Guy leaves behind 3 brothers & 6 sisters and will truly be missed by every single person who knew him. He loved driving for Checker Cab. He loved coming home to his family and Grandkids, and he loved drinking coffee and watching sports. Thank you so much for the impact you had on all of our lives. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of GUY McGRATH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.